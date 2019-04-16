Man identified in fatal car vs train crash in Kearney

KEARNEY – Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when his vehicle was hit by a train in Kearney.

Sunday officers of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, and Good Samaritan EMS responded to a car / train accident in the area of South Railroad Street and Avenue C, near Holmes Plumbing.

The driver of the van was identified as 28 year old Shane Hoffman of Shelton. This is still an on-going investigation involving the Kearney Police, Union Pacific Railroad Police, and the Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team (F.A.I.T.)