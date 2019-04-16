class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379214 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Man identified in fatal car vs train crash in Kearney | KRVN Radio

Man identified in fatal car vs train crash in Kearney

BY Kearney Police Department | April 16, 2019
RRN/Area where fatal car vs train accident took place in Kearney.

KEARNEY – Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when his vehicle was hit by a train in Kearney.

Sunday officers of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, and Good Samaritan EMS responded to a car / train accident in the area of South Railroad Street and Avenue C, near Holmes Plumbing.

The driver of the van was identified as 28 year old Shane Hoffman of Shelton. This is still an on-going investigation involving the Kearney Police, Union Pacific Railroad Police, and the Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team (F.A.I.T.)

