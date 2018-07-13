Man injured in Nebraska grain elevator blast dies

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man injured in an explosion at a northeast Nebraska grain elevator has died.

The Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes said Thursday that 55-year-old Maurice “Maury” Kellogg died Monday. He’d been injured May 29 when the blast blew a gaping hole in the Andersen Farms elevator in South Sioux City.

Residents of 26 houses nearby were evacuated. Fears of the elevator collapsing kept many away until June 11, when the elevator top was dismantled.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.