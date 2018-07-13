class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323172 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Man injured in Nebraska grain elevator blast dies

BY Associated Press | July 13, 2018
Courtesy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man injured in an explosion at a northeast Nebraska grain elevator has died.

The Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes said Thursday that 55-year-old Maurice “Maury” Kellogg died Monday. He’d been injured May 29 when the blast blew a gaping hole in the Andersen Farms elevator in South Sioux City.

Residents of 26 houses nearby were evacuated. Fears of the elevator collapsing kept many away until June 11, when the elevator top was dismantled.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
