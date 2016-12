STAMFORD, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a man was injured in a house fire about four miles southwest of Stamford in south-central Nebraska.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported a little after 4:15 a.m. Monday. The fire started in a kitchen.

One of the two occupants was taken to Harlan County Health Center for treatment. The other occupant wasn’t injured. Their names haven’t been released.