Man killed by bull in south-central Nebraska field

DEWEESE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 40-year-old man has been killed by a bull in a south-central Nebraska field.

The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department says a woman called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to report that her boyfriend hadn’t returned from checking cattle.

A deputy met the woman on a rural road about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southwest of Deweese, and she told the deputy that she’d found the man’s body in a nearby field.

The department says an investigation showed the man was carrying a bucket and checking cows when the bull attacked, and the man couldn’t get away. Nuckolls County Attorney John Hodge identified the man as Kenneth Volz, of Fairfield.