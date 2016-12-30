class="single single-post postid-205221 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Man killed in Gage County collision, sheriff says | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | December 30, 2016
BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. – Authorities say a man has been killed and three other people injured in a southeast Nebraska collision.

The accident was reported about 12:15 p.m. Thursday just west of Blue Springs on U.S. Highway 77. Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson says westbound and eastbound vehicles collided on a curve.

The man driving one of them was killed. Gustafson says a woman driving the other vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital and the two children with her were driven to a hospital for treatment.

The names of those involved have not been released.

