Man killed in Sarpy County pickup collision with semitrailer | KRVN Radio

Man killed in Sarpy County pickup collision with semitrailer

BY Associated Press | May 23, 2017
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 55-year-old driver has been killed in a collision between his pickup truck and a semitrailer.

The accident occurred around 8:55 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 34 south of Bellevue. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Strode was turning east onto the highway when the passenger side of his pickup was struck by the eastbound big rig.

Strode was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Ashland. The trucker was treated for minor injuries at an Omaha hospital. He was identified as 37-year-old Nathan Jongeling, of Omaha.

The crash is being investigated.

