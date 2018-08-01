Man killed, others injured at Columbus manufacturer

COLUMBUS, Neb. – Authorities say one worker was killed and several others were injured in an accident at a Columbus manufacturing plant.

Firefighters and medics were sent to the Nebraska Precast plant a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday. One person was pinned under a concrete form used to make livestock feed bunks.

Fire Chief Dan Miller says one worker was declared dead at the scene and four others were taken to a hospital. None of their names have been released.

The accident is being investigated.

Nebraska Precast makes precast concrete products for agricultural,

construction, landscaping and utility applications.