class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326644 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Man killed, others injured at Columbus manufacturer | KRVN Radio

Man killed, others injured at Columbus manufacturer

BY Associated Press | August 1, 2018
Home News Regional News
Man killed, others injured at Columbus manufacturer

COLUMBUS, Neb. – Authorities say one worker was killed and several others were injured in an accident at a Columbus manufacturing plant.

Firefighters and medics were sent to the Nebraska Precast plant a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday. One person was pinned under a concrete form used to make livestock feed bunks.

Fire Chief Dan Miller says one worker was declared dead at the scene and four others were taken to a hospital. None of their names have been released.

The accident is being investigated.

Nebraska Precast makes precast concrete products for agricultural,
construction, landscaping and utility applications.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments