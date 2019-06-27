class="post-template-default single single-post postid-392704 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 27, 2019
Man lets 3-year-old girl go and then ends standoff

Grand Island, Neb. — Authorities say a man who’d barricaded himself and a 3-year-old girl inside a Grand Island home has surrendered.

Police were called to the home a little before 3 a.m. Wednesday to check a report of a domestic disturbance. A woman there told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

Officers negotiated with him for hours to release the girl and come out. He finally did so around 9 a.m.

The 44-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of false imprisonment, domestic assault and other crimes. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.

