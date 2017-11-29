Man pleads not guilty in Grand Island slaying

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to killing another man in Grand Island.

Court records say Ahmed Said entered the plea Tuesday in Hall County District Court. His trial is scheduled to begin April 16.

Police say Said is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the April 13 slaying of 41-year-old Abdulma Khamis. Police say Khamis was fatally struck with a blunt object and was found unresponsive a couple blocks west of Pier Park.

Said also pleaded not guilty to an unrelated jail assault charge.