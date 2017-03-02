class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219365 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Man pleads not guilty in Nebraska I-80 crash death

BY Associated Press | March 2, 2017
Courtesy/MGN. Fatal Crash.

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he was driving drunk when he crashed into another car on Interstate 80 near Lexington, killing a woman in his car.

Court records say a trial is scheduled to begin May 9 for 20-year-old Elijah Helms, of Gretna. He’s charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of causing serious injury while driving while under the influence, and related crimes.

Authorities say Helms’ vehicle crossed the interstate median and crashed into an oncoming car on Oct. 29. A passenger in his car, Lexa Douglas, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene.

