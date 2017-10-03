class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263481 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Man pleads not guilty to charges in boating accident | KRVN Radio

Man pleads not guilty to charges in boating accident

BY Associated Press | October 3, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man pleads not guilty to charges in boating accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.  — A man accused of causing a boating accident that severely injured a girl at western Nebraska’s Lake Maloney has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say 53-year-old Doug Haney, of North Platte, entered the pleas Monday to charges of boating under the influence and two counts of felony child abuse. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the boat was pulling the 9-year-old girl and another girl on some sort of flotation device at high speed June 12 when the boat turned sharply and the girls were tossed onto rocks.

The 9-year-old was taken to an Omaha hospital. The other girl suffered minor injuries.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments