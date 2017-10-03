Man pleads not guilty to charges in boating accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A man accused of causing a boating accident that severely injured a girl at western Nebraska’s Lake Maloney has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say 53-year-old Doug Haney, of North Platte, entered the pleas Monday to charges of boating under the influence and two counts of felony child abuse. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the boat was pulling the 9-year-old girl and another girl on some sort of flotation device at high speed June 12 when the boat turned sharply and the girls were tossed onto rocks.

The 9-year-old was taken to an Omaha hospital. The other girl suffered minor injuries.