class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213851 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Man rescued from river after leap from Omaha bridge | KRVN Radio

Man rescued from river after leap from Omaha bridge

BY Associated Press | February 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man rescued from river after leap from Omaha bridge
This photo from Sunday July 3, 2011 shows people walking the Bob Kerrey pedestrian bridge over the swollen Missouri River, in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, July 3, 2011. Hundreds of tributaries that feed the congested Missouri River face a greater-than-normal flood risk this summer because of water levels that have kept them from draining. The Missouri is expected to remain near historic highs for months, which means the threat will remain through summer a season when the Midwest often is beset with thunderstorms that can quickly dump heavy rain. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have rescued a man who jumped into the Missouri River from a pedestrian bridge that connects Omaha with Council Bluffs, Iowa.

He leaped from the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge at 6:15 p.m. Monday and spent 15 minutes in the frigid water before his rescue on the Nebraska side.

Omaha Police Officer Phillip Anson says an officer entered the water to try to reach the man but couldn’t get a good hold. Anson says two other officers reached out with a stick, and the man grabbed it so he could be pulled to shore.

He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center. His name hasn’t been released.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments