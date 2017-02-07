Man rescued from river after leap from Omaha bridge

This photo from Sunday July 3, 2011 shows people walking the Bob Kerrey pedestrian bridge over the swollen Missouri River, in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, July 3, 2011. Hundreds of tributaries that feed the congested Missouri River face a greater-than-normal flood risk this summer because of water levels that have kept them from draining. The Missouri is expected to remain near historic highs for months, which means the threat will remain through summer a season when the Midwest often is beset with thunderstorms that can quickly dump heavy rain. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)