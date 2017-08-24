Man returns to Nebraska town that cared for him as orphan

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) _ A boy orphaned at 3 by a Nebraska car accident has returned as a man to the town that cared for him and the people who haven’t forgotten him.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Ron Rissel was a child in 1965 when he and his family got into an accident driving home to Pennsylvania. Five people died including Rissel’s parents.

More than 50 years later, Rissel has returned to visit Seward, a town that had taken care of him for about six weeks after the accident until he was healthy enough to return to Pennsylvania.

People such as nurses and community service members who cared for him gathered Sunday at the Seward Civic Center to reminisce about Rissel’s stay. Rissel says the visit helps “close a chapter.”