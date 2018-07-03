Man sentenced for Identity Theft in Dawson County

A former Gothenburg man has been sentenced on multiple counts of identity theft and related charges. Matthew Mroczek was appeared by Dawson County District Judge Jim Doyle Monday morning.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to 230 days of jail with credit for 161 days served on a single count of Identity Theft. He was also sentenced to 48 months of probation on five other counts of Identity Theft as well as Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device and Insurance Fraud.

Mroczek had previously pleaded guilty to the charges while 22 other charges were dismissed. The crimes allegedly occurred from October through December 2016.

The case stems from an investigation by the Gothenburg Police Department following Mroczek’s arrest in Omaha into an investigation there involving the purchase of about $20,000 in merchandise with alleged stolen credit information from Gothenburg.

A court affidavit indicates Mroczek was formerly the financial director for an auto dealership in Gothenburg. He allegedly took files containing personal information of dealership customers and used that information to apply for credit. A search of his residence yielded several credit cards with names not belonging to Mroczek, copies of social security cards and credit applications which he took from the dealership.

Prior to sentencing, Mroczek accepted fully responsibility for his actions and said that going through treatment had given him insight on his issues.