Man sentenced in Foltz family burglary case

GREELEY, Neb. – A South Dakota man has been imprisoned for stealing from a construction site and burglarizing the home of the late Sam Foltz’s brother when he was in Lincoln honoring the Nebraska football player.

Online court records say Scott Davis, of Lennox, South Dakota, was given three to five years Monday in Greeley County District Court. He’d pleaded guilty to burglary and theft after prosecutors dropped two charges.

Authorities say Davis broke into the home of Jordan Foltz on Sept. 3 as the Foltz family attended a memorial for Sam Foltz at the Huskers’ home opener.

Davis was arrested Sept. 4 on suspicion of driving drunk, and officers say they found items in his car believed to have been stolen from Jordan Foltz’s home.