class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235739 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Man sentenced to prison for hitting, killing co-worker | KRVN Radio

Man sentenced to prison for hitting, killing co-worker

BY Associated Press | May 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man sentenced to prison for hitting, killing co-worker

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 28-year-old Honduran man has been sentenced to 24 to 34 years in prison for driving over and killing a co-worker with whom he had been drinking.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Orling Carrasco-Zelaya was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court. A jury had found him guilty in March of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Prosecutors say Carrasco-Zelaya, who was in the country illegally, drove drunk and hit and fatally wounded 34-year-old Margarito Nava-Luna in April 2016. Authorities say the two were co-workers and had been drinking at a west Omaha bar before Nava-Luna was hit. Deputies, who stopped Carrasco-Zelaya shortly after Nava-Luna was hit, said Carrasco-Zelaya’s blood alcohol content measured nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments