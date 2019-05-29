Man shot by Kearney police to get $300K settlement

KEARNEY, Neb. – A man shot by a Kearney police officer during a 2016 traffic stop will receive a $300,000 settlement from the city.

The Kearney Hub reports that 36-year-old Jose Klich will receive $290,000 from the city’s insurance carrier and $10,000 from the city of Kearney.

On June 5, 2016, Officer Derek Payton attempted to stop the vehicle Klich was driving and shot at Klich three times, hitting him once in the stomach as he tried to flee. Payton was later charged with felony assault, with prosecutors saying Payton was not in the path of the car when Klich began to drive off. A jury acquitted Payton in 2017.

Klich pleaded no contest to obstructing a police officer and driving under suspension in the case and was given a year of probation.