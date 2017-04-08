class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227625 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Man sought in assault and stolen vehicle | KRVN Radio

Man sought in assault and stolen vehicle

BY KRVN News | April 8, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man sought in assault and stolen vehicle

        A man is being sought in connection with an assault and stolen car from Cozad.   It occurred around 7:45pm Friday night at a Cozad residence.   Sgt. John Peden says a 30-year-old Lexington man gave a woman a ride to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue “J” in Cozad.  A man, identied as 52-year-old Oliver Bush, came out of the residence and allegedly began punching the man and fled the scene in the man’s vehicle described as a grey 2006 Ford 500 with 18-county license plates.  Neither the suspect nor the vehicle had been located as of Saturday morning.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments