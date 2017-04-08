Man sought in assault and stolen vehicle

A man is being sought in connection with an assault and stolen car from Cozad. It occurred around 7:45pm Friday night at a Cozad residence. Sgt. John Peden says a 30-year-old Lexington man gave a woman a ride to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue “J” in Cozad. A man, identied as 52-year-old Oliver Bush, came out of the residence and allegedly began punching the man and fled the scene in the man’s vehicle described as a grey 2006 Ford 500 with 18-county license plates. Neither the suspect nor the vehicle had been located as of Saturday morning.