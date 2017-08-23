Man Stabbed West of Aurora, Assailant Remains at Large

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a stabbing which occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on August 17, near Highway 34 & G Road in rural Hamilton County.

A male subject in his early 20’s was stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant. The victim drove himself to Aurora Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. He is expected to make a full recovery. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information anyone may have about this stabbing. The suspect is a male subject, approximately 45 years of age and is described as having short brown hair, a tall slender build and was possibly wearing a black crew neck sweatshirt at the time of the incident. The male subject may have accompanied by another unknown individual. The male subject’s vehicle is described as a flat black early 2000’s Pontiac Grand Am.

Please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with any information.