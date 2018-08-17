Man steals pickup in Benedict, leads authorities in pursuit on I-80

HAMPTON – Authorities were led on a short pursuit Thursday afternoon in York County. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, they were alerted of a stolen pickup from Benedict. When authorities made contact with the suspected vehicle near the Highway 81 bypass in York, the vehicle fled and led authorities to Interstate 80. The stolen pickup entered I-80 in the westbound lanes and began passing vehicles on the shoulder. The pursuit came to a stop just west of the Hampton interchange when the vehicle drove into the north ditch and came to a stop. The suspect, 20-year-old Moses Brown of Gering was arrested without incident. He was charged with Auto Theft and Flight to Avoid Arrest. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted.