Man struck by car in downtown Columbus dies from injuries | KRVN Radio

Man struck by car in downtown Columbus dies from injuries

BY Associated Press | November 13, 2017
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 59-year-old man died from injuries sustained when a car struck him in downtown Columbus.

The Columbus Telegram reports that Timothy Kneifel was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, one day after the accident.

Authorities say a 2008 Mazda sedan driven by 51-year-old Kimberly Klassen of Columbus struck Kneifel as he crossed the street. Kneifel was not in a crosswalk but was a short distance from the intersection.

Authorities say alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. Charges are not expected to be filed.

