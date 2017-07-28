Man takes plea deal in slaying of Lincoln man

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250497 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 28, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A 33-year-old man has taken a plea deal in the slaying of a Lincoln man whose body was found in a car trunk.

Court records say Jamez Henderson pleaded no contest Thursday to manslaughter and methamphetamine possession after prosecutors dropped a murder charge and four other felony counts. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Authorities say Henderson and six other people were involved in the Dec. 15 shooting death of 41-year-old Jamie Watson during a botched drug robbery. Henderson has said he shot Watson in self-defense after Watson tried to rob him.

