Man threatens to “shoot up” Geneva bank when forced to pay for ride

GENEVA – An Ohio man has landed himself in jail for threatening to shoot up a Geneva bank, Tuesday morning. According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Martin Balderas-Colorado of Dayton, Ohio finished roguing in the area and was trying to catch a ride back to Texas. His requested Balderas-Colorado pay $100 before getting transported to Texas. Balderas-Colorado refused, believing they were trying to “rob” him and called 911 saying he was inside a bank in Geneva, “shooting it up,” in hopes of a quick response by authorities, afraid they were going to leave without him. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s arrived to the men standing outside of the bank and arrested Balderas-Colorado. He was charged with Terroristic Threats and Disturbing the Peace. No gun was found. The Nebraska State Patrol also responded.