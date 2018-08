Lincoln, Neb. — Police say a Lincoln man who was trimming trees in his south Lincoln backyard has been electrocuted.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 36-year-old Zachary Francke died Wednesday afternoon after a tree limb fell on a power line and he tried to remove it.

Rescue crews were called to the home just before 2 p.m. Police closed traffic on South 40th Street as Lincoln emergency medical technicians attempted to save Francke.