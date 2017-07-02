Man wanted in Omaha area bank robberies

The Omaha Police Department and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the other members of the FBI Greater Omaha Bank Robbery Task Force are seeking information leading to the whereabouts of 24-year-old Tyree Carney. He is a suspect in more than four armed bank robberies in Springfield and Murray in Nebraska and Underwood and Crescent in Iowa.

The Task Force advises that Carney should be considered Armed and Dangerous. If seen please do not try to apprehend; call 911. He is possibly using a stolen vehicle described as a 2004 Tan or Gold Honda Accord with Nebraska license tag: UNP 290.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. All tips are anonymous. Tips leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive are eligible for up to a $5,000.00 award.