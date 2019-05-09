Man wanted on a felony warrant arrested in Cozad

Cozad, Neb. — Shortly after 12 Noon on Thursday, the Cozad Police Department requested a lock down for the Cozad Elementary, Middle, and High School. There was no imminent threat to any students or staff. This was done as a precautionary measure to prevent and protect the staff and students.

A male subject with a felony burglary warrant ran from a residence in the 2100 block of B street. Due to the location of the residence, and the proximity to those schools, the lockdown was requested. The subject was apprehended near the intersection of 19th and D streets shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Cozad Police and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Sgt. John Peden says the subject offered no resistance after he was apprehended. He was transported to the Dawson County Jail in Lexington.