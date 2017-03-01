Man who beat up grandfather gets sentence of 6-9 years

MADISON, Neb. – A 28-year-old Norfolk man has been sent to prison for beating up his grandfather.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that Brandon Schoen was given six to nine years at his sentencing Monday in Madison. He’d pleaded guilty to the Sept. 27 assault.

Court records say the victim was 79 at the time. He told officers that his grandson began to “freak out” after an altercation with another family member. The grandfather says Schoen threw the grandfather’s walker into a television before knocking him down and punching him repeatedly in the face.

Prosecutors say the older man had to undergo reconstructive facial surgery afterward.