Man who escaped Adams County jail is captured | KRVN Radio

Man who escaped Adams County jail is captured

BY Associated Press | November 28, 2017
Courtesy/Hastings Police Department. Jordan Latta.

HASTINGS, Neb.  — Authorities have captured a man who escaped from Adams County Jail in south-central Nebraska.
Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Latta fled the jail in Hastings on Sunday evening while being transferred from one holding area to another.

Police say officers checking the Hastings home of some Latta relatives Monday afternoon discovered that someone had forced entry inside. A nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown before officers entered and found Latta hiding in the home’s basement.

He was taken into custody without incident.
Latta had been arrested last week on a theft charge.

