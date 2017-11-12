class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271624 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Man who fled police in eastern Nebraska dies in crash | KRVN Radio

Man who fled police in eastern Nebraska dies in crash

BY Associated Press | November 12, 2017
Home News Regional News
Man who fled police in eastern Nebraska dies in crash

FORT CALHOUN, Neb.  — Authorities say a 19-year-old Fort Calhoun man has died in a crash that occurred after he fled a police stop.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County sheriff’s deputies Friday night stopped Jackson Potadle for speeding near Fort Calhoun High School.

Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson says deputies were preparing to search the vehicle when Potadle sped off. Robinson says Potadle lost control on a curve and drove into a ditch, where the vehicle hit a tree.

Potadle was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments