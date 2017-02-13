Man who hid under vehicles to touch women’s feet sentenced

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215202 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 13, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 20-year-old Lincoln man has been given probation for hiding under parked vehicles and touching women’s feet.

Online court records say Jesse Johnson was sentenced Friday to two years of probation on each of five convictions for disturbing the peace. He’d pleaded no contest after prosecutors dropped other charges. The sentences are to run at the same time.

Lincoln police say five women last year reported that, as they stepped into their vehicles in public lots, someone under their vehicles grabbed their feet or ankles.

