Man who landed plane at Arapahoe found guilty of federal firearm charge

Furnas County Sheriff Kurt Kapperman advises that on August 28th-30th a federal trial was held in the Federal Court of Omaha Nebraska in front of a 12-person jury on charges of Felony possession of a firearm for the defendant Michael W Parsons.

Michael Parsons is the individual who in January 2017 landed his plane at the Arapahoe Municipal Airport after cutting off an ankle monitoring bracelet and fleeing from felony charges from Tipton County Tennessee. Mr. Parsons was arrested on January 12, 2017 on a Tennessee arrest warrant by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

The jury trial started on August 28, 2018 which consisted of testimony from several agencies as well as some civilians. The agencies that testified were Tipton County Sheriff Office, Tn, Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, Phelps County Jail, FBI, ATF, and the United States Marshal’s. Both the United States Federal Attorneys and Mr. Parsons appointed defense attorney rested their case on August 30, 2018. At the conclusion of testimony, the judge gave the final jury instructions and closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense were made.

The jury deliberated approximately one hour and returned with a unanimous decision finding Michael Parsons guilty. Mr. Parsons was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal’s Service. Mr. Parsons sentencing has been set for December 7, 2018 in the Federal Courthouse in Omaha.