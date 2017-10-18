class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266431 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Man won’t be prosecuted for shooting death of wife

BY Associated Press | October 18, 2017
PAPILLION, Neb. – An eastern Nebraska man won’t be prosecuted for the shooting death of his wife.

Authorities say 72-year-old Dennis Teague was cleaning his .22-caliber pistol Thursday afternoon at their Sarpy County home when the gun fired. The bullet struck his wife, 68-year-old Afton Teague, in the head. She was pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said in a news release Tuesday evening that an investigation showed neither the intent to shoot nor reckless disregard on the part of Dennis Teague.

