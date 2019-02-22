Man wounded in Holdrege shootings listed in serious condition

Holdrege, Neb. — Authorities say the sole suspect in the fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of another in south-central Nebraska drove to the county sheriff’s office.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the man’s vehicle was spotted Thursday afternoon in Holdrege shortly after officers found the bodies of two people at an apartment complex in the city.

The man drove to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office in Holdrege while being chased, and he was taken into custody there without incident.

The suspect, Manuel Gomez, 45, of Holdrege, has been lodged in Phelps County Jail. Gomez is the only suspect in all three shootings.

The patrol identified the dead men as 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers. Their bodies were found in separate units at the Sunrise View Apartments.

The wounded man was identified as 64-year-old Doyle Morse, who was taken to a CHI Health Good Samarigan. Hospital spokeswoman Anissa Paitz said Friday that Morse was in serious condition.

The patrol says Morse was able to call 911 for help after being shot at a different location.

Authorities have not released details on what led up to the shootings.