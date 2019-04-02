Man wounded in New Year’s Eve shootout takes plea deal

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-376334 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | April 2, 2019
Courtesy/Howard County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

St. Paul, Neb. — A Broken Bow man wounded during a New Year’s Eve shootout with central Nebraska law officers has taken a plea deal.

Howard County District Court records say 30-year-old Luke Lefever pleaded no contest Monday to attempted murder. Prosecutors dropped three other charges in exchange. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Authorities say Lefever fired a handgun at a sheriff’s deputy around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 during a traffic stop on Nebraska Highway 11 near Elba. Lefever fled in a sheriff’s vehicle. After a second exchange of gunfire, Lefever fled on foot and later was found in a creek bed.

Lefever was suffering from hypothermia and a gunshot wound to his left forearm. No one else was hurt.

 

 

