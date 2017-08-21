class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254702 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Man’s body recovered from western Nebraska’s Lake McConaughy

BY Associated Press | August 21, 2017
OGALLALA, Neb. – Authorities have recovered a body from Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release Sunday night that emergency crews were dispatched late Sunday morning after a call about a body in the water about 2 miles west of Van’s Lakeview. The body had been secured by two anglers.

Authorities say the man had left a boat to go swimming but was unable to return. His name has not been released yet, but authorities say he lived in Littleton, Colorado.

