Man’s body recovered from western Nebraska’s Lake McConaughy

OGALLALA, Neb. – Authorities have recovered a body from Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release Sunday night that emergency crews were dispatched late Sunday morning after a call about a body in the water about 2 miles west of Van’s Lakeview. The body had been secured by two anglers.

Authorities say the man had left a boat to go swimming but was unable to return. His name has not been released yet, but authorities say he lived in Littleton, Colorado.