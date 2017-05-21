class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237386 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 21, 2017
Manufacturing company unveils new Lincoln aerospace division

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing’s new aerospace division in Nebraska opened this week.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the new division at Kawasaki’s Lincoln plant held its grand open Thursday. The company spent $12.6 million to convert the space to be able to produce cargo doors for the new Boeing jet. Most of the money was spent on machinery to automate the production process.

The company expects to add about 50 workers to the Lincoln facility.
Mike Boyle, vice president and plant manager in Lincoln, says that though production began at the beginning of the month, finished cargo doors won’t be shipped until January. The company is going through a rigorous qualification program to manufacture the doors.

The facility also makes train cars, personal watercraft, ATVs and utility vehicles.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
