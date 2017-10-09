(Audio) Manufacturing Tour brings Lt. Gov. Mike Foley to Dawson County

Eilers Machine and Welding, Designer Craft Woodworking & Nebraska Plastics in the spotlight

Lexington, NE. — Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley stopped in Dawson County Friday to tour manufacturing plants during Nebraska Manufacturing Month in October and to celebrate National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 6, 2017. Governor Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation Oct. 2 recognizing Nebraska Manufacturing Month in October with officials from the Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council. Manufacturing is the state’s second-largest industry, behind agriculture. It employs about 97,000 people.

Lieutenant Governor Foley talked about his mission:

While in Dawson County, Lieutenant Governor Foley toured Nebraska Plastics in Cozad and Eilers Machine and Welding as well as Designer Craft Woodworking in Lexington.

Eilers Machine and Welding President Chase Eilers gave Lieutenant Governor Foley a tour of the plant, located at 600 E Commerce Rd, which makes components for U.S. military equipment and builds and manufactures components for industrial and agricultural equipment. Eilers also provides custom repair work to a wide variety of customers. Metal art signs designed by Chase’s wife, is a growing part of Eilers’ business.

The company was founded in 1983 by Chase’s late father, Brian Eilers.

Foley says companies like Eilers represent a vital part of the state’s economy. This year, business leaders in the state are focusing on opportunities to expose young people to developments in the industry through company tours for students and educators.

Foley says with an unemployment rate of 2-point-8 percent, most people are in the labor force, so there’s a shortage of workers for the amount of jobs…

Many company officials told Lieutenant Governor Foley that they’re experiencing a significant problem finding good, skilled workers. But Eilers said he has not had that dilemma. He also praised his employees for the success of the company:

Lieutenant Governor Foley also promoted the Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) a program that connects young Nebraskans to careers in the manufacturing and technology sectors. Governor Ricketts proposed the DYTI in January 2015 to foster partnerships between private industries and public schools that promote engagement in hands-on career exploration and relevant workplace learning for 7th and 8th grade students.

After the Lieutenant Governor wrapped up his visit to Lexington, he traveled to Elm Creek to tour AG Dryer.