class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217536 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
March is Red Cross Month | KRVN Radio

March is Red Cross Month

BY Bob Brogan | February 25, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
March is Red Cross Month

If you’ve never donated blood before, your opportunity is coming up during Red Cross Month in March.

Since 1943, every U.S. President has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.

Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bright hope to people facing emergencies according to an agency news release.

Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), visit redcrossblood.org or access the Red Cross Blood Donor App to make an appointment or for more information.

Lexington’s next blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mar. 7 at First United Methodist Church. Call Pat Jones at 308-325-4596 to make an appointment.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments