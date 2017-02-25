March is Red Cross Month

If you’ve never donated blood before, your opportunity is coming up during Red Cross Month in March.

Since 1943, every U.S. President has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.

Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bright hope to people facing emergencies according to an agency news release.

Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), visit redcrossblood.org or access the Red Cross Blood Donor App to make an appointment or for more information.

Lexington’s next blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mar. 7 at First United Methodist Church. Call Pat Jones at 308-325-4596 to make an appointment.