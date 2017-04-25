March Traffic Fatality Toll

LINCOLN, Neb. – During the month of March 2017, eighteen persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Roads.
♦ These 18 fatalities occurred in 15 crashes
♦ Fifteen of the 17 vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts
♦ No fatalities occurred on the interstate, ten happened on non-interstate highways, and eight took place on local roads
♦ Fourteen of the fatalities occurred in rural locations
♦ One of the fatalities was a pedestrian
♦ Fifteen of the fatalities were in run-off-road crashes, including 10 in rollovers
♦ Eight of the fatalities were age 24 or younger
There were 15 fatalities in March of 2016