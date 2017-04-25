March Traffic Fatality Toll

LINCOLN, Neb. – During the month of March 2017, eighteen persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Roads.

♦ These 18 fatalities occurred in 15 crashes

♦ Fifteen of the 17 vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts

♦ No fatalities occurred on the interstate, ten happened on non-interstate highways, and eight took place on local roads

♦ Fourteen of the fatalities occurred in rural locations

♦ One of the fatalities was a pedestrian

♦ Fifteen of the fatalities were in run-off-road crashes, including 10 in rollovers

♦ Eight of the fatalities were age 24 or younger

There were 15 fatalities in March of 2016