Marijuana, Mushrooms, Meth, Found During I-80 Traffic Stop

Grand Island, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a Washington man following a traffic stop near Wood River on Interstate 80.

At approximately, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed an eastbound 2005 Lincoln Navigator traveling with a defective taillight on I-80 near mile marker 305. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found more than 6 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of mushrooms, 78 grams of shatter, 2 grams of methamphetamine, and 43 grams of marijuana seeds. Troopers also found five swords in the vehicle.

The driver, Kasey Miles, 43, of Yakima, Washington was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to deliver. Miles was lodged in Hall County Jail.