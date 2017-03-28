Maronde and Jones Top Cattlemen’s 47th Annual Beef Show

Ansley Maronde of York took one of the biggest prizes of the day at the 47th Annual York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s Beef Progress Show by having her steer selected as the Grand Champion Market Animal of the Show, reported Gerald Peterson, Cattlemen’s Beef Show Superintendent. Ansley’s butterscotch colored steer weighed 962 pounds and was shown in the crossbred division. As the Grand Champion overall steer of the show Ansley also was recognized for showing the Grand Champion Steer in the York and Hamilton County’s only competition.

Kassie Jones an 11-year-old exhibitor from Bladen captured the Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer honors. Kassie took the award with her February of 2016 Registered Red Angus Breeding Heifer.

Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer was exhibited by Savanah Shafer of Nehawka. Savanah earned the award with her February 2016 Registered Angus Heifer.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal Award was shown by Ty Groth of Monroe. Ty Groth’s steer had earlier been named the Champion Simmental Steer on his way to the championship competition. Groth’s steer weighed 998 pounds at the show.

The Champion York and Hamilton County market Heifer was shown by Morgan Ekhoff of Aurora. Morgan’s light gray colored heifer weighed 748 pounds.

The York and Hamilton County’s Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer was exhibited by Dawson Dey of Gresham. Dawson’s heifer had earlier been named the Champion in the Chianina Breed Division.

In the Showmanship competitions Jefferson Keller of St. Paul was named the Champion in the Senior Division, with Reserve Champion honors going to Abby Nelson of Valparaiso.

Intermediate Division Champion was Megan Schroeder of Wisner with Reserve champion honors going to Lauren Trauernicht of Wymore.

The Junior Showmanship Division was captured by Kasey Meyer of Blue Hill with Kelton Bruhn of Stanton selected as the Reserve Champion.

Peterson said complete show results can be obtained by contacting the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen.