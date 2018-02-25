Marsha Fangmeyer to Run For Legislature in District 38

Kearney County, NE – – Marsha Fangmeyer of Kearney County has filed for Legislative District 38. Legislative District 38 contains the counties of Phelps, Kearney, Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls, Clay and Southwestern Buffalo. Fangmeyer, a resident of Kearney County for over 30 years and a lawyer made the following statement in her release today.

“I am running for the Legislature to be a strong advocate for rural Nebraska – our families, our schools, our healthcare and for meaningful property tax relief,” said Fangmeyer. “For too long the Nebraska Legislature has catered to lobbyists and the needs of Omaha and Lincoln while ignoring rural Nebraska.”

Fangmeyer grew up in Deshler as one of nine children. Her mother passed away when she was three. She went on to be the first in her family to graduate from the college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then UNL Law School. She has practiced law for 38 years. She moved to Kearney County in 1987. Her public service includes a term as the President of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

“Rural Nebraska lacks a strong voice in the Nebraska Legislature and it seems like every day I hear of another economic development package or state funding dedicated to our urban centers of Lincoln and Omaha. As a State Senator I will wake up every day ready to fight for the needs of rural Nebraska” said Fangmeyer.

Marsha Fangmeyer and her husband, Jim Wiest, live in Kearney County.