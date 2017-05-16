May 20 is Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 20. It is the annual opportunity for families to enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities without the need of buying a fishing or park entry permit for the day.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, means anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers fishing any body of water (with permission where needed) can fish that day without a permit, but they must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.

Several family-friendly activities are scheduled in state park areas across the state to celebrate Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org and check the online calendar for more details.