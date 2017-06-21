May Traffic Fatality Toll

LINCOLN, Neb. – During the month of May 2017, twelve persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Roads.

♦ These 12 fatalities occurred in 12 crashes

♦ Seven of the eight vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts

♦ One fatality occurred on the interstate, six happened on non-interstate highways, and five took place on local roads

♦ Eight of the fatalities occurred in rural locations

♦ Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists

♦ One of the fatalities was riding an ATV

♦ There were 17 fatalities in May of 2017

♦ Forty-nine of 63 vehicle occupants killed during 2017 (77.8%) were not wearing safety belts