May Traffic Fatality Toll

LINCOLN, Neb. – During the month of May 2017, twelve persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Roads.
♦ These 12 fatalities occurred in 12 crashes
♦ Seven of the eight vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts
♦ One fatality occurred on the interstate, six happened on non-interstate highways, and five took place on local roads
♦ Eight of the fatalities occurred in rural locations
♦ Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists
♦ One of the fatalities was riding an ATV
♦ There were 17 fatalities in May of 2017
♦ Forty-nine of 63 vehicle occupants killed during 2017 (77.8%) were not wearing safety belts