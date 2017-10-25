McClintic Assumes Role as Executive Director at Dawson Area Development

On October 2, Andrea McClintic became the new Executive Director of the Dawson Area Development (DAD) office in Lexington.

McClintic says her first 100 days on the job will include lots of listening and learning from area constituent groups about the challenges and opportunities in the Dawson County area. She also says that, being from this area, it was important for her to give back.

McClintic graduated from Southern Valley High School, earned an Associates Degree from Southeast Community College, received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from UNK and her Masters in Public Administration from UNO.

The Dawson Area Development office in Lexington works collaboratively with the City Councils/Village Boards of the local communities, County commissions, and state resource providers to help individuals, families, or businesses looking to relocate, or businesses wanting to start or expand in the Dawson County area.

Incorporated in late 1987, the Dawson Area Development office’s mission is to promote a spirit of unity and cooperation in order to plan, organize, and effect the future development of the Dawson County area.

More information is available on the DAD website at: dawsonareadevelopment.com.