McCook man charged with distribution in Dawson County

The Lexington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old McCook man over the weekend on suspicion of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Operator’s License. It stems from a traffic stop around 1:20am Sunday. According to an arrest affidavit, Felipe Morales-Ocares allegedly didn’t have an operator’s license and was arrested for that. A subsequent search revealed 5 small baggies reportedly containing cocaine.

Morales-Ocares was arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday afternoon and his bond was set at 10% of $50,000. He was scheduled for preliminary hearing on March 2, 2017 at 8:45am.