class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215584 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
McCook man charged with distribution in Dawson County | KRVN Radio

McCook man charged with distribution in Dawson County

BY KRVN News | February 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
McCook man charged with distribution in Dawson County

The Lexington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old McCook man over the weekend on suspicion of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Operator’s License. It stems from a traffic stop around 1:20am Sunday. According to an arrest affidavit, Felipe Morales-Ocares allegedly didn’t have an operator’s license and was arrested for that. A subsequent search revealed 5 small baggies reportedly containing cocaine.

Morales-Ocares was arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday afternoon and his bond was set at 10% of $50,000. He was scheduled for preliminary hearing on March 2, 2017 at 8:45am.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments