McPherson County sheriff resigning after health concerns

McPherson County, Neb. — McPherson County is looking for a new sheriff in the Nebraska Sandhills because the current sheriff is leaving because of health concerns.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that current Sheriff Tim McConnell decided he couldn’t continue serving as sheriff and emergency manager after having heart problems. So after Halloween McConnell will move to Wisner to become that town’s police chief.

McConnell says he had previously planned to remain sheriff until retirement. But his health forced him to make this change.

No one is currently running for sheriff in McPherson County, but County Clerk Judy Dailey says a write-in candidate could compete in the November election.

If no one wins the job in November, county commissioners will appoint a sheriff in January.