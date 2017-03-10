(AUDIO) Meadowlark Pointe expansion announced, to double capacity

Hear interview with Cozad Community Health System Administrator Lyle Davis and Rural Radio Network’s Dave Schroeder.

About 12 years ago, discussions began on the need for an assisted living facility in the Cozad community. It lead to the opening of Meadowlark Pointe in 2006. Cozad Community Health System Administrator Lyle Davis said the 24 rooms were deemed full within the next 6 months and now leaders are planning to more than double it’s size. Davis says they want to continue to meet the needs of the community into the future. That includes an emerging demand for dementia care(also known as memory care in healthcare terms). “Memory Care is a big, big concern with families, especially keeping them secure,” he said. So the new addition will feature 26 new rooms, 12 of them with assisted living beds and 14 memory care beds. An enlarged commercial kitchen and a new Chapel are in the plans too along with “all kinds of activities for the people with memory loss. It’s just going to be a great facility that our community can be very, very proud of.”

The new assisted living and memory care addition will be a $5.3 Million investment by CCHS with $1 Million of that pledged by the Cozad Hospital Foundation. It will also result in the addition of 20 new career positions. Paulsen, inc will be the general contractor for the project, with construction beginning this Spring.

Davis acknowledges that workforce recruitment and housing will be some challenges as the project moves along but, he’s quick to add that “if your community is going to grow today, you have to put yourself in the position to meet those challenges. And with the people that are in Cozad I feel very, very good about our people meeting those challenges.”