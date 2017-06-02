Meat processors may apply for Hunters Helping the Hungry

LINCOLN, Neb. – Meat processors have until July 1 to apply for participation in the 2017 Hunters Helping the Hungry program, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. This program provides ground venison to Nebraskans in need.

The application form and program guidelines are available at http://outdoornebraska.gov/hhh under Participating Processors. Game and Parks will accept applications for participation in any or all of the Nebraska 2017-2018 deer hunting seasons. Game and Parks will contact eligible applicants by July 31, 2017.

Contact Teresa Lombard at 402-471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov for more information.