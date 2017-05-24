MEDC Announces New Executive Director

Andrew Ambriz has been named the new Executive Director of McCook Economic Development Corporation as reported by Dennis Berry, MEDC President.

Ambriz has been serving as interim director since March. The interim title will officially be dropped on June 1st. “It’s been a privilege to serve the McCook Community through my interim role. It’s an honor to be selected as the Executive Director and to lead this organization toward creating positive change in our area.”

Last summer, Ambriz served as a Rural Futures intern under previous director, Kirk Dixon. “I have a passion for rural communities because my home of West Point had much to do with my development as an individual. The agriculture industry is the pillar for what creates a truly dynamic community and McCook is a prime example of that.” In December of 2016, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In January, he and his wife decided to make McCook their home. “We found an incredibly welcoming and supportive community here. We appreciate the strong relationships we’ve built in the short time we’ve had.”

“We have a great foundation in McCook and MEDC is eager to build on the momentum we’ve developed as we work to create a better quality of life in McCook and southwest Nebraska. Our mission is to enhance the business and housing climate in our community by supporting our existing entrepreneurs, encouraging new business ventures and recruiting businesses that will prove to be an asset in McCook. There are countless resources available to our local businesspeople and we aspire to be a conduit to making those ideas a reality.”

The MEDC board officially made this change at Monday’s board meeting.